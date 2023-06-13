Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 964 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,519,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,813,000 after acquiring an additional 403,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.39. 7,159,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The company has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $167.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

