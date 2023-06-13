Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $248,305,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

AMD stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,402,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,931,473. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

