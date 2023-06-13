International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. 254,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

