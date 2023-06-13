International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 89,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.