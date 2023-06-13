inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews Sells 11,250 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INTT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 306,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,326. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $288.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

