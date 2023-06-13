Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,262,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $360.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

