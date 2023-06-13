Investors Buy Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 37,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical volume of 32,848 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.8 %

NCLH stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 22,904,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567,595. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

