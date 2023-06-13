IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $440.93 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $440.93 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006890 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

