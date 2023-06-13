iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Down 0.9%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.01. 47,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 172,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

