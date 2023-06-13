IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after acquiring an additional 579,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 19,433,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,148,953. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

