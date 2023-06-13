IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,996. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $61.46.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.