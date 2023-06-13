IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,011,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,406,320. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

