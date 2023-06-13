IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,397 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 2.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,106,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,837,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 827,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.85. 3,560,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 642.82 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

