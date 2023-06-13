IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 858,250 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 858,250 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for approximately 7.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of CEMEX worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 255.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in CEMEX by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 1,545,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

