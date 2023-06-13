IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,020 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.49. 42,262,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.02. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

