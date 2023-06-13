IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $54,588,317. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $230.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

