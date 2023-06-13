IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,508,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,425,000 after buying an additional 2,231,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.14. 9,675,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

