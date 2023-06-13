IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. 5,354,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,130. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

