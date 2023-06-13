IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. 5,143,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,466. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

