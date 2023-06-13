IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.