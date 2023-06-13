iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.40.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. On average, analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

