IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.82

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 20894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $623.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $269,522.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,613,873.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,090 shares of company stock worth $4,734,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.



IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

