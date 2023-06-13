iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,162,000 after acquiring an additional 387,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.94. 446,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,862. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.