iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.55. The company had a trading volume of 888,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,351. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

