iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 7,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.