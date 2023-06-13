iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 35,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

