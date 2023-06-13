iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 35,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
