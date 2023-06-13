iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Decreased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,649,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.38. 278,003 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.