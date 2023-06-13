iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

