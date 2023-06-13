iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.31

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 1238257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

