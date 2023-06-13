iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.68

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 2079437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

