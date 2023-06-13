iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.78

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.78 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 18904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.