Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 430.7% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isuzu Motors (ISUZY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.