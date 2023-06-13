Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 430.7% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

