Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0096

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $138,563.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,912.14 or 1.00039657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00952178 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,654.48 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

