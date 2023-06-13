Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

