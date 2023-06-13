Joystick Price Tops $0.0288 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $19,887.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.94 or 1.00118300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02862843 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,567.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

