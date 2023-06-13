JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.19

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 6553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after purchasing an additional 847,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

