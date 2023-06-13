JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.05. 3,461,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,425. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

