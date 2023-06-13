Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

About Julius Bär Gruppe

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.3219 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

