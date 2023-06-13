Junto Capital Management LP Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $33,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.30. 1,266,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,104. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

