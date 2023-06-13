Junto Capital Management LP Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490,238 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

