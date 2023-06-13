Junto Capital Management LP Has $48.34 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,356 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $48,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,131,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $911.78. 371,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $911.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.