Junto Capital Management LP Invests $36.90 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 289,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,899,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.55. 1,047,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

