Junto Capital Management LP Invests $52.79 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 696,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,786,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.