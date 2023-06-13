Junto Capital Management LP Makes New $43.78 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 363,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

