Junto Capital Management LP Makes New $93.26 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,263,000. Elevance Health makes up 2.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $473.14. The company had a trading volume of 829,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

