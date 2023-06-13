Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,956,000. Travelers Companies makes up about 3.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.77. The company had a trading volume of 744,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.