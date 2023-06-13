Junto Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,256 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

