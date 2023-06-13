Junto Capital Management LP Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

