Junto Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,751. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $753.88. 368,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $721.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

