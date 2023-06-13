Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Performance

KNNNF stock remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.